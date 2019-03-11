RAPID CITY | Al R. Jensen, 95, passed away at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Al Jensen was born on June 13, 1923, to Theodore and Cecile Jensen. He grew up on a farm near Humboldt, Iowa. He served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in Germany during WWII.
Al and Margie G. Volberding were married for 58 years, living in Rapid City. Margie passed away in 2010. From being President of a Savings and Loan in Rapid City during the day to living and working on his ranch evenings and weekends, Al exemplified a very dutiful work ethic and lived an honorable and good life.
Their family of two children are Kathy Cordes (husband Kirk) of Rapid City, and Bruce Jensen (wife Irmgard) of Seattle, WA; two grandchildren, Wendy Abbott (husband Jim) of Ft. Collins, CO, and Spencer Cordes (wife Paige) of Creighton; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established to the Hospice of the Hills in Rapid City.
His online guestbook is available at kirkfuneralhome.com.
