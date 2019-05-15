{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Albertine Jensen, 92, died May 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 17, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery (I-90, Exit 90, then five miles north).

Jensen, Albertine
