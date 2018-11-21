Try 3 months for $3
Shannon Jensen

RAPID CITY | Shannon Jensen, 56, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 16, 2018. Her husband, Craig Jensen was by her side along with her sister, Colleen Brooks.

Shannon loved people, going to church, cooking and riding motorcycles with Craig. Shannon enjoyed working with Craig in their business Jensen Hardwood Floors.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Westgate Community Church, 414 South Canyon Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

