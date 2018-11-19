Try 1 month for $3

RAPID CITY | Shannon Jensen, 56, died Nov. 16, 2018.

Memorial services will be 11 am on Nov. 24 at WestGate Community Church, 414 S. Canyon Road.

Inurnment will be at Elk Vale Cemetery in rural Rapid City.

