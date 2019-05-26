POLSON, Mont. | Sharon Lee (Cline) Jensen, 77, died of natural causes in the early morning hours of May 3, 2019, surrounded by her three sons and oldest grandchild.
Sharon was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Rapid City, SD, to Donald and Myrtle Cline. She was the third of four children born to Donald and Myrtle. She grew up in Rapid City and married Robert Jackson in 1959. They had three sons together, Fred, Jeff, and Barry. They later divorced in 1965. She earned her high school GED in 1962. She went on to earn her cosmetology license in 1964, Kalispell, MT, and owned her own beauty shop, The Lovely Lady Beauty Salon in Columbia Falls, MT for many years and was privy to a lot of gossip. At one point, she was also an instructor at several different beauty schools and was the president of the Hairdressers Association in Montana.
In 1983, she took an accounting and basic computer course so she could do bookkeeping work. During that time, she also became a massage therapist. At the height of her career, she owned her own bookkeeping business, massage business, and still cut hair. In 1990, she became very actively involved in Toastmasters, earning many awards and accolades. She served as President, Area Governor and District Conference Coordinator. She continued her involvement in Toastmasters until 2015. She was actively trying to recruit her granddaughter's husband to join Toastmasters.
In 2000, she became an advocate for CASA, where she worked with children around the Rapid City area. She was also an instrumental part of starting the Unity of the Black Hills Church in Piedmont, SD.
Sharon was full of life and energy. While she always said she was painfully shy growing up, she got over that shyness and found her voice, letting her opinions known to all. She was a very spiritual person who didn’t limit herself to just one set of spiritual ideals. She had a tremendous love for others and heart of service, always wanting to help those that didn’t have a voice.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and two of her siblings. She is survived by her three sons, Fred (Gail) Jensen, Jeff (Terri) Jensen, Barry (Cindy) Jensen, her eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many others whom she adopted in her heart.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Word of Hope Wesleyan Church, 1351 Jolly Lane, Rapid City.
