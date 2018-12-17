RAPID CITY | Agnes Jenson, 75, died at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1943 in Wishek, North Dakota, to Theophil and Alice (Weiczorek) Gall. She moved to Rapid City as a child. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1961. After her first marriage to Estill Lunsford, she met the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Jenson. They were married on April 16, 1983. She worked at Ace Hardware in Baken Park, retiring as a head cashier after 19 years.
During her retirement, she enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her friends and grandchildren. She and Jerry were able to do some traveling early in their retirement.
She is survived by her children, Teresa and Mark Hinds of Conroe, Texas; Mia and Lee Williams of Deer Park, Texas; Dawn Lunsford of Rapid City; Kelly and Kristen Jenson of Rapid City; and Corie Culter of Denver, Colorado. She and Jerry had 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theophil and Alice Gall; sister, Rachel Winsel; her brother, Norvil, and his wife, Cathy, as well as her nephew Tracy and niece Lisa during the 1972 flood; and her sister, Carol Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Atonement Lutheran Church, preceded by visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The funeral procession will begin promptly after lunch to The Black Hills National Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the Atonement Lutheran Building Fund.
Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimeschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.