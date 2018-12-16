Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Agnes Jenson, 75, died Dec. 14, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at Atonement Lutheran Church, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.

