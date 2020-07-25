Jimenez, Toni L.
LUBBOCK, Texas | Toni Lynn Jimenez — Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt.

The Good Lord took her home to be his angel on Sunday July 19, 2020, in Lubbock.

Survivors include her parents, Alvino and Jean Jimenez, San Antonio, TX; brother, Travis Jimenez and Brandi Engesser, Rapid City, SD; four children, Alyssa Jimenez and son Elias, Mesquite, TX, Adrian Davis, Abryana and Angel Olbera, Lubbock, TX; nephew, Trenton Jimenez, Rapid City; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family members.

Arrangements are pending with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City.

