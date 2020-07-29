Jimenez, Toni L.
RAPID CITY | Toni Lynn Jimenez, 38, died July 19, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with recital of the Rosary and Vigil service at 7 p.m. today at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

