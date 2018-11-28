Try 3 months for $3

PENSACOLA, Fla. | Tiffany Ray "Tiff" Jockisch, 44, died on Nov. 23, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Spearfish, S.D. Burial will follow at Piedmont (S.D.) Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis, S.D.

