PENSACOLA, Fla. | Funeral services for Tiffany Raye “Tiff” Jockisch have been changed to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Spearfish.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Tiffany Raye "Tiff" Jockisch
