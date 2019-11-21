Joette R. Vancas

{{featured_button_text}}
WHITEWOOD | Joette Rae Vancas, 63, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in her home.

Joette was born Aug. 23, 1956, to Herbert Burrer and Anna Quenzer in Belle Fourche. She grew up in Deadwood with siblings, Dale, Peggy, and Kerry.

In October 1974, Joette met the love of her life, John Vancas. They were married Aug. 5, 1975. To this union, they welcomed three children, Tracy, Mark, and Stacy. Joette stayed at home with her children until they went to school. After that, she mostly worked as a cook at the Belle Fourche Hospital. After moving to Whitewood, she transferred to the Deadwood Hospital. She worked there 21 years until she retired in 2018. Joette enjoyed bowling, camping, cooking, and playing word games with her family.

Joette is survived by her children, Tracy Silvernail, Belle Fourche, Mark Vancas, Nisland, and Stacy (Bub) Harrison, Fruitdale; sister, Peggy (Don) Dihle and brother, Dale Burrer, both of Gillette; and grandchildren, Shelby (Tanner) Hughes, Whitewood, Anthony Melbye, Belle Fourche, Mercedes Harrison, Spearfish, and Trevor Harrison, Fruitdale.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Vancas; her parents, Herbert Burrer and Anna Quenzer; her brother, Kerry Burrer; and great-granddaughter, Tynslee Faye Hughes.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor David Baer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery near Deadwood.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

