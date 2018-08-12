VISALIA, Calif. | Cynthia DeAnn Johansen R.Ph., BS, MS, a consultant and clinical psychiatric pharmacist (licensed in SD, KS and CA), died peacefully. She was born into a rural family farming land homesteaded in 1882 by her grandparents, the daughter of Roy S. and Sena (Williams) Glover and the youngest of eight. Cynthia entered South Dakota State University at age 16, graduating with a B.S. in Pharmacy, 1954, and received a MS in Human Relations and Organizational Development, University of San Francisco, 1984.
Cynthia’s career started as a Pharmacist/assistant Palace Drug Store, Manhattan, Kansas, 1954-58. Manager, relief pharmacist, Medical Center and State Hospital, Yankton, South Dakota, 1958-1961. Owner, manager Dakota Drug Store/Veternary Clinic, Newell (in western SD), 1961-69. From 1970-74, Cynthia was Assistant Director pharmacy St. John's Hospital, Rapid City, SD, and the only licensed female Nuclear Medicine Pharmacist at that time. Moving to CA in 1973, she became a Clinical pharmacist, Pharmacy Director at King's View Corporation, Reedley. Since 1974, she had her own business as a Clinical Pharmacist and Consultant.
Cynthia was a pioneer in her professional life and an early role model for future feminists raising three boys while a full-time professional and active in her community.
Cynthia married Richard D. Johansen on Dec. 23, 1953.
Cynthia is survived by two sons, Jay W. (Marie) in Jacksonville, FL, and grandsons Nathan (Che) and Wesley, both in Atlanta, GA; and Jim R. (Min), and granddaughters, Sydney and Ellese, both living near Charlotte, NC. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2005 and her youngest son Jess, in 2017.
Her energy was manifest in the transformative interest she took in improving the conditions of those around her, whether as patients, staff, friends or family. Love is work and her life was truly a labor of love.
Memorial at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Email jayjohansen@gmail.com for reception details.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Assisting Children to Smile, Inc. http://assistingchildrentosmile.org/ or leslee.wallis@k12.sd.us.
