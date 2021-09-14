 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Fegueroa
0 entries

John Fegueroa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | John Fegueroa, 82, died Sept. 14, 2021.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News