STURGIS | Tony Johnson, 62, died Jan. 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and music at Rapid City Regional.
Tony was born with drum sticks in hand April 23, 1956, to Christopher Johnson Jr. and Louella Highley in Salt Lick, KY. He was the baby of the family with three siblings: Barb, Ricky, and Sue.
At age nine, his father bought him his first drum set and he has been a Rock Star ever since. Playing across the country with bands like Foggy Notion and Abby Road, he brought joy to the hearts of many. Touring and his best friend/cousin, Donnie Willams, brought him to the Black Hills where he fell in love and decided to settle down. Tony was accepted into the Music Hall of Fame where his music legacy will become legend.
Though his music was amazing, it fails to compare to the man himself. Tony will be best remembered for his compassion and good humor. He was a man that gave what he had to a stranger before worrying about himself. His doors were always open to those in need. He made us all laugh and feel loved no matter who we were. Whether Tony touched you with his music or his words, he forever lives on through our stories and in our hearts.
He leaves behind five children and eight grandchildren each filled with love: Crystal and Larry McAdoo and their daughter, Brittany; Surgee Johnson; Luella and Chris Goodall and their children, Aliza, Xany, and William; Anthony and Steph Johnson and their children, Kira and Ashyr; and Chris and Jen Johnson and their children, Cadence and Halen.
The family plans a Celebration of Life for Tony in the coming weeks and asks that donations be sent to the Tony Johnson Family, c/o Kinkade Funeral Chapel, 1235 Junction Ave., Sturgis, SD 57785.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
