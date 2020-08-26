 Skip to main content
Johnson, Charlotte J.
Johnson, Charlotte J.

BELLE FOURCHE | Charlotte Jean Johnson, 80, died Aug. 20, 2020.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

