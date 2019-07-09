{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Clarice Johnson, 90, died June 30, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Johnson, Clarice
