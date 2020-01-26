Johnson, Daniel J.
0 entries

Johnson, Daniel J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEMO | Daniel James Johnson, 66, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News