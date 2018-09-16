Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STURGIS | Donna Mae Johnson, 92, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis.

Burial follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

