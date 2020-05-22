Johnson, George 'Gene'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | George Eugene "Gene" Johnson was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Montrose, SD, to Leland and Oleta (Baade) Johnson. He attended DeGrey rural school, graduated from Pierre High School in 1958, and attended SDSU. Gene passed away May 20, 2020 at age 79 after a long fight with cancer.

After meeting in high school algebra class, he married Karol Joye (Powell) on August 26, 1960, at the Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. They were blessed with three daughters: Genelle, Polly, and Jill. They moved their trailer house throughout the state during their road construction days and settled in Spearfish in 1978. Gene then started his own earth-moving construction company.

Gene grew up on a farm East of Pierre, and at age 15 started working for his father and uncle for Johnson Brothers Grading Contractors in SD and WY. Gene also raised buffalo and elk on a ranch west of Spearfish. His interests included hunting, red Chevy pickups, boating at Farm Island, horses, mules, cattle, Chesapeake dogs named Lincoln, Weatherby Arms, Corvettes and teaching his grandchildren how to play cribbage.