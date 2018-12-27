Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Herbert E. Johnson, 80, died Dec. 25, 2018.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 28, at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Johnson, Herbert E.
