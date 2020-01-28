Johnson, Janet L.
Johnson, Janet L.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Janet L. Johnson, 72, died Jan. 26, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the New Underwood Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

