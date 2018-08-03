Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Justin E. Johnson, 38, died July 30, 2018.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

