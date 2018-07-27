Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BLACK HAWK | Lilly Mae Johnson, 18, died July 22, 2018, in Lusk, WY, as the result of an auto accident.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on July 28, at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Johnson, Lilly M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments