Johnson, Lois J.

Perhaps the role Lois cherished above all others may have been that of grandmother. Ganny, as she was called by her grandchildren (she was supposed to be called Granny but her first born grandchild could not pronounce his “R”s very well so she became Ganny). Every holiday Lois would produce elaborate dinners to celebrate at her home. “Emily Post” rules were in order and each of her grandchildren learned social graces that have served them well in their adult lives. One of Lois's trademark Ganny talents was the creation of individualized birthday cakes for each grandchild. The grandchild would request it and Ganny would create it — from Sesame Street characters to Walt Disney princesses, from a circus train to a treehouse, from a violin to a skateboard.