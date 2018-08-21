RAPID CITY | Marlys Johnson, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Marlys Mary Fischer was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Richland County, ND, to Michael L. and Mabel Cecile (Hetland) Fischer. She graduated from Sisseton High School. Marlys worked at the law office of Turner & McKenna during and after high school. She moved to Minneapolis and worked at North American Life and Casualty Company doing secretarial work.
On Oct 4, 1951, Marlys was united in marriage to Orley R. Johnson at Sisseton. They raised two sons. In 1955, they moved to Rapid City, where they remained until their deaths.
Marlys was a member of St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, where she did many hours of volunteering. She retired from NAU after 20 years of employment and continued to volunteer at the church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; her husband, Orley on Sept. 8, 1978; two sisters, Dorothy Fonder and Jean Fischer; and one brother, Michael Fischer.
She leaves to mourn, two sons, Mark Johnson and Jeff (Nancy) Johnson; three granddaughters, Miranda (Nate) Sales, Melani McGillivray and Kelli (Chris) Gilbert; and four very special great-grandchildren, Nathan, Macario and Xavi Sales and Liam McGillivray.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with wake services at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, with Fr. Bill Zandri officiating. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
