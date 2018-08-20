Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Marlys M. Johnson, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.  

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. with a wake service at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Zandri officiating.

Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis.

