Johnson, Mary A.

RAPID CITY | Mary Alice Johnson, 72, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home in Rapid City, after a 3-year battle with cancer.
Mary was born on July 30, 1947 to Ralph and Hilda (Dingsor) Adams in Watertown. They lived on a farm in Ortley, until they moved to Rapid City when Mary was 8. Mary had many great memories of the time she got to spend with her cousins Wanda, Carolyn, Audrey, Bonnie, and Garry while they were growing up. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1965.
Mary met the love of her life when she was just 14 years old. She married Richard “Buzz” Johnson on March 30, 1966. Soon after the wedding they packed up and headed to Buzz’s first base in Wisconsin. During his 23 years in the U.S. Army, they lived in Wisconsin, Alaska, New Jersey, Korea, Georgia, Germany, Texas, Washington D.C. and Hawaii. They were blessed with three children. When Buzz retired in 1988, they moved back to Rapid City, where Mary worked at Ben Franklin Crafts for 22 years.
After retiring from Ben Franklin, Mary spent a lot of time with her grandkids. She took them all to swimming lessons and they spent many summers going to pools and parks. Mary attended many of their softball, baseball, soccer, football, and basketball games. She also went to all the grandkids' piano recitals, school programs, dance recitals, and awards ceremonies. Mary often said her nine grandchildren and her great-granddaughter were her “special blessings.”
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; and her husband of 47 years, Buzz. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Perry) Wong, Robert (Lori) Johnson, and John (Angi) Johnson; her grandchildren, Jessica Wong, Brandon Wong, Kaylin (Bobby) Smith, Raymond (Angelica) Johnson, Jared Wong, Hunter Johnson, Daniel Wong, Nathan Johnson, and Emma Wong; and her great-granddaughter, Taryn Smith.
Visitation will be from 4–6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at South Canyon Baptist Church. Burial at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
