Johnson, Mary A.

RAPID CITY | Mary Alice Johnson, 72, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home in Rapid City, after a 3-year battle with cancer.

Mary was born on July 30, 1947 to Ralph and Hilda (Dingsor) Adams in Watertown. They lived on a farm in Ortley, until they moved to Rapid City when Mary was 8. Mary had many great memories of the time she got to spend with her cousins Wanda, Carolyn, Audrey, Bonnie, and Garry while they were growing up. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1965.

Mary met the love of her life when she was just 14 years old. She married Richard “Buzz” Johnson on March 30, 1966. Soon after the wedding they packed up and headed to Buzz’s first base in Wisconsin. During his 23 years in the U.S. Army, they lived in Wisconsin, Alaska, New Jersey, Korea, Georgia, Germany, Texas, Washington D.C. and Hawaii. They were blessed with three children. When Buzz retired in 1988, they moved back to Rapid City, where Mary worked at Ben Franklin Crafts for 22 years.

