Johnson, Mary A.

RAPID CITY | Mary A. Johnson, 72, died March 3, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4–6  p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at South Canyon Baptist Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
South Canyon Baptist Church
3333 W Chicago Street
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 11
Burial
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
