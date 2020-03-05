Johnson, Mary A.

RAPID CITY | Mary A. Johnson, 72, died March 3, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 4–6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at South Canyon Baptist Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
South Canyon Baptist Church
3333 W Chicago Street
Rapid City, SD 57702
3333 W Chicago Street
Rapid City, SD 57702
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 11
Burial
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.