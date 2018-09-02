Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Maurice C. Johnson, 92, died May 29, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Johnson, Maurice C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments