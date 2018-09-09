RAPID CITY | Maurice C. Johnson, 92, passed away on May 29, 2018, in Rapid City.
Survivors include his children, Wendy (Darwin) Bauer, Gregory (Linda) Johnson, and Ward Johnson, all of Rapid City; sister, Marian Williams of Glendale, CA; grandchildren, Brook Sharp of Grand Rapids, MI, Brenna (Dominic) Massa of Lakewood, CO, Collin Bauer and Lee (Erin) Bauer of Rapid City, Carrie (Shawn) Finley of Virginia, and Christopher Johnson of Rapid City; eight great-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
