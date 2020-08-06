You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson, Phyllis 'P.J.'
0 entries

Johnson, Phyllis 'P.J.'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Phyllis “P.J.” Johnson, 92, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News