Johnson, Phyllis 'PJ'

RAPID CITY | Phyllis "PJ" Mae Lucille (Nelson) Johnson, 92, passed away on August 3, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Born on April 23, 1928, Phyllis was raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to earn her degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota in 1950, taking her first job at the local paper in Slayton, Minnesota. Soon, she followed her dream and adventurous spirit and moved to San Francisco, California.
Phyllis married Dean Johnson in June 1955. They settled in the beautiful Black Hills after purchasing a farm near Rockerville. Phyllis loved living, working, and raising her three children on the farm until the devastating flood of 1972 and her subsequent divorce. She re-joined the workforce and organized Senior and Youth Centers throughout the Black Hills for the Community Action Program. PJ continued her career with the South Dakota Department of Social Services until her retirement in 1990.
Phyllis enjoyed volunteering for her beloved organizations, including the American Association of University Women, Literacy Council of the Black Hills, Sons of Norway, Black Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and the Pennington County Democratic Party. Phyllis spent her retirement helping raise her two amazing granddaughters, spending time with her dedicated children, reading, fishing, taking long walks with her dogs, cheering on her beloved Twins and Vikings, baking bread, and eagerly awaiting the end of July to pick raspberries to make her highly sought-after jam and desserts. Luckily, Phyllis was able to enjoy this season’s picking of raspberries.
Grateful to have shared her life are her three children Rolf Johnson, Kari Johnson, Nadine (Randy) Thomas; her two granddaughters, Emma (Luke Jones) Thomas, and Veronica Thomas; and her faithful dogs, Rusty and Shadow. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Axel and Emma Nelson, and her brother, Russell Nelson. Phyllis was so very much loved and touched the lives of many friends, relatives, and neighbors.
In memory of Phyllis, who loved her coffee, please take a moment to enjoy a Cup Of Joe and cast your ballot for better days following the November 2020 election.
