Johnson, Phyllis 'PJ'

RAPID CITY | Phyllis "PJ" Mae Lucille (Nelson) Johnson, 92, passed away on August 3, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Born on April 23, 1928, Phyllis was raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to earn her degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota in 1950, taking her first job at the local paper in Slayton, Minnesota. Soon, she followed her dream and adventurous spirit and moved to San Francisco, California.

Phyllis married Dean Johnson in June 1955. They settled in the beautiful Black Hills after purchasing a farm near Rockerville. Phyllis loved living, working, and raising her three children on the farm until the devastating flood of 1972 and her subsequent divorce. She re-joined the workforce and organized Senior and Youth Centers throughout the Black Hills for the Community Action Program. PJ continued her career with the South Dakota Department of Social Services until her retirement in 1990.