BILLINGS, Mont. | Michael E. Johnson Sr., 68, the man, the myth, the legend, died on Dec. 13, 2018, in Billings.
He is survived by his children, Brita Long, Michael Johnson Jr., Casey Johnson, and Jamie Johnson; along with his grandson, Jonathan Long. He is also survived by three sisters, four brothers, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
He was raised in Philip, SD, and lived much of his life in McHenry, IL, and Colstrip, MT. He was a contractor who took great pride in his work and crafted homes that will last for generations.
He will be most remembered for his ability to talk without rest and his wicked humor.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Bad River Senior Citizens Center, 115 Center Ave., Philip, SD 57567.
