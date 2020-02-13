Johnson, Stephanie M.

RAPID CITY | Stephanie Marie Johnson, 33, died Feb. 3, 2020. She was born May 25, 1986.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her mother, Teresa Perusich Johnson; her father, Rod Johnson; Uncle John and his wife, Sharon, and their four kids, Jamie, Beth, Sara and Riley; family friend, Jim Gillen; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Marie Johnson; Grandma and Grandpa Johnson; and uncles, Richard and Ronald Johnson.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.