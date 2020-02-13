Johnson, Stephanie M.
RAPID CITY | Stephanie Marie Johnson, 33, died Feb. 3, 2020. She was born May 25, 1986.

Survivors include her mother, Teresa Perusich Johnson; her father, Rod Johnson; Uncle John and his wife, Sharon, and their four kids, Jamie, Beth, Sara and Riley; family friend, Jim Gillen; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Marie Johnson; Grandma and Grandpa Johnson; and uncles, Richard and Ronald Johnson.

