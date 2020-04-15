Johnson, Velma E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELY, Nev. | Velma E. Johnson, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 26, 2020, died April 7, 2020.

There were nine children born to Peter and Katherine (Sperle) Kari in Bixby, SD. The family had a large ranch where they raised sheep, cattle and horses. Velma attended the country school built by her father and uncle. Her father later bought the area grocery store/post office that she and her sister Josephine ran for many years.

In 1943, Velma married Albert Schroeder. He died Jan. 7, 1946 while serving in the Army.

In 1947, she married Ernest "Buck" Johnson. He died June 19, 1993. They owned a grocery store/bar in Piedmont, SD. Later they then moved to Wyoming where Buck worked in the oil fields near Newcastle. In 1959, they purchased the Ashton Hotel in Hill City, that was renamed the Johnson Hotel. They ran that hotel until 1993, when they then retired to Sturgis, SD.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; siblings, Josephine, Dorothy, Mark, Marvin, Walter and Katherine; two grandsons; and a great-grandson.

She is survived by her brothers, John Kari and Raymond (Kate) Kari; her children, Cheryl (Nobuo) Nakashima, Ely NV, Daryl (Haldeen) Johnson, Hill City, and Sherry Garness, Virginia Beach, VA; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

