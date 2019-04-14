{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Brogan R. Johnston, 16, died April 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 19, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints–Canyon Lake Dr. Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 20, at the church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Johnston, Brogan R.
