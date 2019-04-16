RAPID CITY | There should have been more chapters in Brogan Johnston’s life story but it ended too soon. He passed away at age 16 on April 9, 2019.
Brogan Johnston was just an all-around good kid and his passing will leave a hole that is impossible to fill. He was born Oct 24, 2002, in Casper, WY, to Mark P. and Liza R. Johnston. Brogan attended Central High School in Rapid City and served proudly in the ROTC, enjoyed PT days and dodge ball. He was a patriot and had a strong devotion to his country.
Brogan had several unforgettable traits: he was fun-loving with a sweet smile and a kind heart. He had an appreciation for quirky videos and memes and enjoyed sharing laughs with those around him. Brogan also proudly worked in his family’s business, Sergeant Poppers Kettle Korn and Lemonade. He played a huge role in its growth and success. In fact, many of their customers knew him as the “best little salesman” and he was a whiz at making kettle corn.
He spent many hours serving those in need and was always willing to help in any way he could. He absolutely loved and adored all of his brothers and sisters and loved being a big brother to his younger siblings. He enjoyed music and cherished being with friends, especially his very best friend, his younger brother Kambel.
Brogan was preceded in death by his cousin, Lucas Johnston; his great-grandmother, Jerri Burton, who was a huge part of Brogan’s life; and Mark Howe.
Brogan is survived by his parents, Mark and Liza Johnston of Piedmont; his siblings, Celeste (Joe) Bond of Wasilla, AK, Candice (Chris) Howe of Casper, WY, Mark (Kamille) Johnston of West Haven, UT, Kelsey (Daniel) Mason of Wasilla, AK, and Kelton, Kambel, Raquel and Beck, all of Piedmont; maternal grandparents, Denese and Barry Gouger of Tensleep, WY, and Ricardo Hernandez Cabellero of Lincolnwood, IL; and paternal grandparents, Donna and Phil Johnston of Casper, WY. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other step family. He was loved by so many.
Though Brogan’s story in this life has concluded, we know more chapters are being written on the other side where he will be helping to further God’s work.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2822 Canyon Lake Drive.
There will be a viewing from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and from 9-9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the church. All are welcome.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Front Porch Coalition whose mission is to help those who have tragically lost loved ones to suicide and who work tirelessly to try and prevent suicide from happening in the first place. Front Porch Coalition, 916 Mountain View Road, Rapid City, SD 57702 or frontporchcoalition.org.
Brogan’s online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
