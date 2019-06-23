RAPID CITY | Peggy Jane (Palmer) Johnstone, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital following a short illness.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Johnstone (Galen Lerwick) of Norwood Young America, MN; her son, Bruce (Debra) Johnstone of Rapid City; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services are set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday June 26, at the First Presbyterian Church. Casual dress is requested. Interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, in August 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318, Attn: Peggy Johnstone Memorial.
