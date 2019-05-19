{{featured_button_text}}

PRINGLE | Annette Marie Jones, 65, died May 16, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on May 24, at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

