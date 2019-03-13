Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Belinda Jones, 58, died March 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on March 15, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

the life of: Jones, Belinda
