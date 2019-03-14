Belinda Jones was born on November 21, 1960, in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Elbert and Ane (Pedersen) Jones. Her father was in the U.S. Air Force which moved the family around the world. Belinda adventured across Germany, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Canada and South Dakota, specifically Rapid City, twice, where she became a naturalized citizen in 1973. In 1994, she became a permanent resident of Rapid City where she gave birth to her “Baby Girl” on June 20, 1995. In 2012, Belinda met Gary Porath in Rapid City and they became engaged in 2014. Together they started Northern Hills Tobacco and Supplies.
Belinda Jones, 58, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was the glue that held us together and will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Jones of Rapid City; Her fiancé, Gary Porath of Rapid City; Her brothers: Ivan Hanans of Ontario, Canada; Claude Jones of Elcott City, MD; Dennis Jones of Alexander, ND; “Baby Brother” Christian Jones of Wattford City, ND; Her sisters; Jeannette Jones of New York City; Donna Hanans of Ontario, Canada; Denise Hanans of Ontario, Canada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Belinda was preceded in death by her parents Ane Anita Jones, Elbert Jones; her birth father, George Hanans; and brother, Tommy Hojneg.
A visitation with viewing will be held today, from 5-7 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Inurnment of her ashes will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the services.
A memorial will be established.
