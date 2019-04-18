{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Bobby Ray Jones, 84, died April 16, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on April 27, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Red Owl.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Jones, Bobby R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments