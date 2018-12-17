Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Deborah Lynn Roeder Jones, 57, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018, and is now in the Lord’s hands.

She was born in Lafayette, Indiana, to Skip and Marcie (Nelson) Roeder.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Jones of Rapid City; mother, Marcie Stanley; brother, Ron Roeder; children, Steve Margaritas, Shane Margaritas, Tallulah Kinstle, Sam Kinstle, and Seth Kinstle; father of her children, Ken Kinstle; stepson, Joshua Jones; and eight grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis with Pastor Tom Martin officiating.

Memorials can be made to the family through Go Fund Me.

