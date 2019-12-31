Jones III, John D.

SPEARFISH | John Daniel Jones III, 39, passed on Dec. 26, 2019.

John was born on Jan. 8, 1980 in Loring, ME, to military parents. John spent most of his life in western SD. He graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1998. Later in life he attended Black Hills State University, earning a BA in Political Science and graduated with honors.

John found much peace and joy through the teaching, ministry, music and fellowship at North Point Church in Spearfish.

He is survived by his parents, John Daniel Jones Jr. of Lexington, KY and Jimmie Sue Stanford of Fort Worth, TX; his children, Isabella, John IV, Angelica, Zariah, Katalia, Luke and Jayden; and sisters, Heather Harmon of Piedmont, and Jimmie Lee Jones of Broken Arrow, OK. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, John D. Jones Sr. and Chieko Jones, and Rowland D. and Jimmie Lee Ricketts.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the chapel, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.

