Jones, James L. 'Jim'
Jones, James L. 'Jim'

KADOKA | James L. "Jim" Jones, 54, died on Aug. 6, 2020 as a result of a work accident in rural Kadoka.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the auditorium.

Interment will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

