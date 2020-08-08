Jones, James L. 'Jim'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KADOKA | James L. "Jim" Jones, 54, died on Aug. 6, 2020 as a result of a work accident in rural Kadoka.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the auditorium.

Interment will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

To plant a tree in memory of James Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.