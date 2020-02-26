Jones, Kimberly A.

MOORCROFT, Wyo. | Kimberly Anne (Sedlacek) Jones was born Aug. 22, 1968, in Parkston, SD, to Richard and Karen (Hunhoff) Sedlacek. Kimberly joined one brother, Daniel, and her two sisters, Christy and Cindy were born soon after. Kim passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 23, 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS just six months earlier.

Kim grew up on a farm and attended elementary school in Tripp, SD. In 1981 her family moved to Custer, where she graduated in 1986. Kim enjoyed riding horses, cutting wood and playing cards with her father. She got her love of math from her mother, and they enjoyed working on puzzles together. Her brother Dan taught her to take chances because you only live once, while Christy taught her to stay calm but use a loud voice, and Cindy taught her to work hard and pamper yourself.

While attending Chadron State College, earning a teaching degree in mathematics, she met the love of her life, Tracy Jones. They were married in August 1990, moved to Wyoming, and had two sons, Joshua (Elaine) and Justin. She has two fabulous grandchildren, Drezdan and newborn Zaiya (who Kim lovingly referred to as Mik).