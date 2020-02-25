Jones, Kimberly A.
MOORCROFT, Wyo. | Kimberly Anne Jones, 51, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Moorcroft Community Center. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance

