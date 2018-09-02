Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Rev. Marvin B. Jones, 85, died August 30, 2018.

Services are set for 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Bethel Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before services. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at noon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jones served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Jones, Marvin B.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments