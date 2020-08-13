Jones, Sandra A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Sandra Anne Jones, 73, died Aug. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

