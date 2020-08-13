You have permission to edit this article.
Jones, Sandra A.
Jones, Sandra A.

RAPID CITY | Sandra Anne Jones, 73, died Aug. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

